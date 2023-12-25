China's 10th National Public Ice and Snow Season launched

Xinhua) 09:50, December 25, 2023

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin attends the opening ceremony of China's 10th National Public Ice and Snow Season at the Big Air Shougang, and announces the commencement of the new public season in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's 10th National Public Ice and Snow Season was launched here on Saturday, as almost 2,000 activities will take place across the country in four months to drive the public participation in winter sports.

State Councilor Shen Yiqin attended the opening ceremony held at the Big Air Shougang, an iconic venue of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and announced the commencement of the new public season.

Prior to the opening ceremony, Shen watched a "Learning Skating with Olympic Champions" open class, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Figure Skating Invitational performances and an exhibition showcasing the achievements of the National Public Ice and Snow Season over the past decade. She also talked with some Winter Olympic champions and winter sports enthusiasts.

Shen called for efforts to carry forward the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, fully capitalize on the Olympic legacy and organize various competitions and activities to consolidate and expand the achievements of engaging 300 million people in winter sports.

"All of you, the entire Olympic community in China, continue to live our new Olympic motto: Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together," International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said in a video speech.

"I can only encourage you to continue to share this Olympic spirit with your friends and your family. Most of all, enjoy the winter sports season and have a lot of fun," the IOC chief added.

The National Public Ice and Snow Season was held for the first time in 2014. The 10th edition of the event is set to last until April 2024.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin talks with some Winter Olympic champions and winter sports enthusiasts in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2023. Shen attended the opening ceremony of China's 10th National Public Ice and Snow Season at the Big Air Shougang, and announced the commencement of the new public season. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)