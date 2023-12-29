Home>>
Students embrace winter sports in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily Online) 15:30, December 29, 2023
|Elementary school students do warm-up exercises under the guidance of a coach at a ski resort in Liangcheng county, Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Wang Can)
Winter sports activities are now widely hosted in schools of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, attracting large numbers of students. Many middle and elementary schools in the city have moved their PE classes to ski slopes and ice rinks to help students broaden their horizon, strengthen their bodies and find joy in winter sports.
