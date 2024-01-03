First batch of China's 14th National Winter Games tickets on sale

Xinhua) 09:25, January 03, 2024

HOHHOT, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of tickets for China's 14th National Winter Games have been on sale on its official WeChat account since Tuesday.

These pre-sale tickets are for the events of curling (junior group), speed skating (public group) and short track speed skating (junior group), which will be held in the Inner Mongolia Ice Sports Training Center.

The curling (junior group) event will start next Tuesday while the speed skating (public group) and short track speed skating (junior group) will begin next Thursday.

The training center, located in Inner Mongolia's northeast Hailar District, Hulun Buir City, will host the opening ceremony of the Games.

The second batch of pre-sale tickets, for the figure skating (junior group), will go on sale this Saturday and will last for 10 days.

The Games, to be officially opened in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Feb. 17, will be the largest of its kind with the participation of more than 3,700 athletes.

