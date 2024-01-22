Highlights of curling at Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Muhammed Taha Zenit of Trkiye competes during the curling mixed team round robin session 1 match between Trkiye and China at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Zhang Minghang, Gao Ya and Chen Zaoxue (L to R) of China compete during the curling mixed team round robin session 1 match between Trkiye and China at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Li Zetai, Chen Zaoxue, Zhang Minghang and Gao Ya (L to R) of China line up before the curling mixed team round robin session 1 match between Trkiye and China at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Muhammed Taha Zenit (L) of Trkiye and Li Zetai of China shake hands after the curling mixed team round robin session 1 match between Trkiye and China at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Burcu Hasil of Trkiye competes during the curling mixed team round robin session 1 match between Trkiye and China at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Athletes compete during the curling mixed team round robin session 1 match between Trkiye and China at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Suheda Karacali (L) and Muhammet Berat Ates of Trkiye compete during the curling mixed team round robin session 1 match between Trkiye and China at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Team China compete during the curling mixed team round robin session 1 match between Trkiye and China at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Zhang Minghang (L) and Chen Zaoxue of China compete during the curling mixed team round robin session 1 match between Trkiye and China at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

