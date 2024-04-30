Costa Rican musician pursues his passion in Shanghai

People's Daily Online) 15:57, April 30, 2024

Edwin Montealegre, a choir conductor from Costa Rica, found himself enchanted by the charm of Shanghai after graduating from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. In Montealegre's eyes, Shanghai stands as one of the world's preeminent music capitals, brimming with top-tier artists and outstanding performances.

Beyond the concert halls, the lively park dances of Shanghai have proven to be a wellspring of inspiration for Montealegre. Fueled by this creative energy, he is now preparing to put together a choir in the city, aiming to offer audiences an immersive and unforgettable musical experience.

