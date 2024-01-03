Ugandan artist blends Chinese and African traditions in ceramic art

People's Daily Online) 14:35, January 03, 2024

Robert, a young man from Uganda, is pursuing a PhD in design at Jingdezhen Ceramic University. His early interest in ceramics led him to develop a unique style that blends African and Chinese traditions, a skill honed under professional guidance.

His upcoming individual exhibition, titled "Unity in Diversity," reflects his belief in the harmony of different cultures, a feature he is particularly proud of in his work.

Looking to the future, Robert plans to take these cultural influences back to his hometown. He hopes his creations will allow more people to appreciate Chinese ceramic art and promote cultural exchanges between China and Africa.

