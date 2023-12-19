Home>>
'Five-Star Card' officially issued from December 1, 2023
(People's Daily App) 15:53, December 19, 2023
The new version of the Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card of the People's Republic of China was officially issued nationwide starting this month. Click the video to see some expats who received their new-version permanent residence identity card from the local Exit-Entry Administration Bureau on December 1.
(Video source: Shanghai Daily)
