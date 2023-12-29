Home>>
English ceramicist fulfills artistic dream in E China's Jingdezhen
(People's Daily Online) 11:01, December 29, 2023
English ceramicist Guy Thompson has lived in China for 18 years and runs a porcelain design company in Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital" in east China's Jiangxi Province.
During his first visit to Jingdezhen in 2008, Thompson was captivated by the unique charm of this artistic city. It offered him not only sources of inspiration for his creations but also opportunities to collaborate with master artisans.
Looking ahead, he hopes to continue living in Jingdezhen, a place where his dreams have been realized.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
