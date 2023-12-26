Australian actress shares Chinese stories with her voice

People's Daily Online) 10:29, December 26, 2023

Rebecca Williams, a voice actress from Australia, has dubbed over a hundred Chinese TV series. For her, what makes her work meaningful is bringing people together through her voice and helping foreigners understand Chinese culture and history.

During her spare time, Rebecca enjoys hanging out with her Chinese friends and exploring Beijing. In her opinion, the best way to understand China is to make Chinese friends.

Coming to China was her destiny, she said, calling her life in China a "five-star" experience.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)