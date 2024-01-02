Mauritius representative praises China's development path

People's Daily Online) 14:22, January 02, 2024

Hans Nibshan Seesaghur serves as China Chief Representative for the Mauritius Economic Development Board Representative Office in Shanghai.

Since arriving in China in 2004, he has visited around 30 ethnic minority areas across the country. Over the past nearly two decades, he has observed China's rapid economic growth and commitment to environmental protection.

Seesaghur believes that African countries can learn from China's dual focus on economic progress and ecological conservation. Looking ahead, he hopes to enhance Mauritius-China relations across all sectors.

