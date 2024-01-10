Singaporean helps foreign expats feel at home in Shanghai

People's Daily Online) 17:15, January 10, 2024

Linda Painan, from Singapore, has lived in Shanghai for 27 years. In her role as the chairperson of The Expatriate Center, she is dedicated to aiding foreigners in Shanghai, helping them not only stay and integrate but also develop a deep affection for the city.

Her love for Shanghai's culture and atmosphere led her to settle down in the metropolis with her family. At the same time, she strives to instill a similar sense of belonging in the city's international communities and across the broader society.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)