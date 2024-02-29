Italian flutist forms connection with Shanghai through music

People's Daily Online) 15:10, February 29, 2024

Bartolomeo Audisio, from Italy, is currently the principal flute player of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra is committed to perfection in every detail, providing Audisio with numerous learning opportunities. "Liangzhu," also known as "The Butterfly Lovers," was the first piece of Chinese classical music he performed, inspiring him with its contrasting style and background.

In the ever-changing metropolis of Shanghai, he finds a sense of homely belonging.

