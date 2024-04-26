Afghan student has a lot to share about life in China

People's Daily Online) 10:05, April 26, 2024

Maria, an Afghan student at The First Hospital of Hebei Medical University in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, is not only pursuing her master's degree in psychosomatic diseases neurology but also embracing the intersection of Western medicine and traditional Chinese medicine.

Maria has found a harmonious balance between her rigorous academic pursuits and personal well-being by integrating practices such as Taijiquan and Baduanjin into her daily routine.

Her dedication to blending these medical philosophies extends beyond her studies. Incorporating the traditional Chinese philosophy of self-cultivation into her life not only enhances her relaxation but also imbues her with a sense of cheerful kindness and gentle warmth, reflecting the profound impact of her multicultural educational experience.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)