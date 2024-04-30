Chengdu Universiade awarded best media facilities of multi-sports event in 2023

Xinhua) 10:52, April 30, 2024

SAINT SUSANNA, Spain, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chengdu Universiade was awarded the best media facilities in multi-sports event in 2023 by the International Sports Press Association on Monday.

The media facilities and services of Chengdu were highly favored by journalists worldwide, exhibiting top standards from hardware equipment to service processes. A series of thoughtful services including transportation and accommodation, language translation, and real-time information updates received high praise from attending journalists.

The Budapest World Athletics Championships received the award for Best Media Facility in a single sport event.

Thirty three winners of AIPS awards were announced Monday evening. Those awards included 24 from the eight main senior categories, three young reporters, five investigative reporters and one awardee for her bright career in journalism.

The 2023 Awards received 1887 submissions from 140 countries and regions, a record in terms of participation.

"A clear indication of the importance, prestige and relevance of these Awards, that not only encourages the privilege of competing among the world's best, but also raises the bar that will inspire thousands of other journalists across the world in difficult times," highlighted AIPS president Gianni Merlo.

