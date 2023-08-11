(Chengdu Universiade) Chengdu FISU Games leave behind fond memories for Turkish athletes

ISTANBUL, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Turkish athletes who participated in the 31st FISU Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, China brought home beautiful memories that they will "never forget for the rest of their lives."

Speaking to Xinhua, the athletes said they had an incredible sporting event, from street delicacies and communication with Chinese people to newly established friendships with athletes from around the world.

Abdullah Tugluk, a 24-year-old athlete from Halic University in Istanbul, was amazed by the charm and the energy of the Chinese people he met.

"The Chinese are generally happy people," Tugluk said. "I tried to listen to their conversation. I didn't understand, but I listened. They are happy, always smiling, and good people."

Speaking of Chengdu, the capital of China's southwestern Sichuan province, Tugluk said the city will always have a special place in his heart.

"Chengdu consists of very large buildings in terms of structure and design," he said. "They are stunning, especially in the evening, thanks to the lighting that matches the city's structure."

Tugluk wandered the city streets as often as he could during the games, tasting different local flavors.

"I will never forget the street delicacies in the city center. Their beautiful tastes will always stay in my memory," he said.

He contacted many athletes from different countries and regions and made new friends during the games.

Sezgin Atac, another Turkish athlete, was impressed by the hard work of the Chinese volunteers who helped the Turkish athletes with their minor issues.

"They are very warm and charming, just like our Turkish people," said Atac. "If we had the slightest problem, they came running to solve it. I have never seen anything like it. They are very respectful, sincere. Everything was perfect, very nice."

"Not only the volunteers but everyone was very kind, from the cook in the cafeteria to the cleaning staff to the office staff at the Welcome Centre," said Yeliz Ay, a coach.

She recalled with a smile how all the volunteers managed to find the lost phone of one of the Turkish athletes at the opening ceremony.

"One of our friends had left his mobile phone on one of the buses carrying us. There are thousands of them, and that phone was found despite that. The discipline (among the volunteers) was excellent," said Ay.

She also admired the interest shown to them by people in Chengdu, saying that they made them feel exceptional.

"When we go out, people who want to take pictures with us in the metro or while shopping ask questions: Where are you from? Let's take a photo. Can you give us an autograph?" she said.

"They made us feel like we were extraordinarily talented, successful, and famous people," she added. "I encountered a country and a city far above what I had expected."

