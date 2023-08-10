(Chengdu Universiade) Interview: Turkish sports federation chief calls for more cooperation with China after Chengdu FISU Games

Xinhua) 13:40, August 10, 2023

ISTANBUL, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The FISU World University Games have opened up new opportunities for sports cooperation between Türkiye and China, said Mehmet Gunay, president of the Turkish University Sports Federation.

Speaking to Xinhua in an online interview, Gunay said the new era of collaboration will cover many areas, from creating new university partnerships to student exchanges.

"The authorities in China, especially those in the university sports field, want to cooperate with us, and we are open to such relations," Gunay said.

Gunay said Türkiye should increase cooperation with China given the latter's significant role in organizing large international sporting events.

"It would be good for us to learn about China's experiences. There will presumably be fruitful cooperation," he said.

Gunay said Türkiye would gain a lot from cooperating with China, especially in such sports as table tennis and martial arts, where China is very successful.

The two sides seek to strengthen cooperation among their universities, said Gunay.

"Apart from this, there may be student exchanges, student-athlete exchanges, joint camps or co-organization of competitions," he said.

The FISU Games in Chengdu have shown that the Turkish and Chinese cultures have much in common, which will strengthen bilateral cooperation, Gunay said.

"While we are famous for tile making and calligraphy arts, we have seen that the Chinese also have them," he said. "We have many common cultures here. China is a familiar place for us. We are lucky in that sense."

