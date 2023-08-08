Feature: Chengdu FISU Games athletes embrace cultural exchanges, share experience

16:52, August 08, 2023 By Xue Ying, Lu Youyi, Shi Yang and Xu Xiaolei ( Xinhua

CHENGDU, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- A host of cultural events held during the FISU World University Games have gathered student athletes worldwide, providing them with a feast of Chinese cultural activities and leaving them with a lasting impression about the city.

The Chengdu Biennale, an art gala featuring nearly 500 artworks from home and abroad, is open to public during the FISU Games in Chengdu, the capital of China's southeastern Sichuan province, and will last until November this year.

Wandering through the various artworks, Aleksandra Jeglinska, a Polish athlete, was captivated by an art piece featuring a fusion of Chinese calligraphy and English letters.

Drawing inspiration from the individual experience of its artist Xu Bing during his stay in the United States, the work comprised of English letters, the shape of which was transformed to resemble the strokes of the Chinese characters.

The work was displayed in a room where audiences were encouraged to write Chinese characters with the brush, a common tool for writing in ancient China.

At the interactive zone, Jeglinska wrote down the Chinese character of "rabbit" on the paper. "I just learned that I was born in the Year of Rabbit in Chinese zodiac and this year is my zodiac year," she said with a smile on the face.

On top of the mix of Western and Oriental cultures, the true significance of the work is to break the stereotype and explore new perspectives, said the young Polish fencer.

The Chengdu Research Base for Giant Panda Breeding is another hot spot thronged with athletes.

Mamuka Shengelia and Giorgi Eradze, two Georgian athletes, were among the hundreds of thousands of fans of the fluffy animal from around the world.

"It was a very unique experience seeing the pandas, the big ones and the small ones," said Shengelia, adding that observing them in person was so different from seeing them through videos or pictures.

"They look more vivid and cuter at a close distance, for sure," he said joyfully.

In the evening, a corner of the Athlete Village situated in Chengdu University was brought to life, with young athletes actively engaging in various Chinese traditional cultural activities.

Student athletes worldwide participated in cultural sessions including music performances, Chinese costumes and sachets making. They talked and exchanged pins with each other, filling the air with vibrancy and youthfulness.

Mustafa Ben Issa, a 25-year-old athlete from Libya, was having fun playing "cuju," a popular sport in ancient China somewhat akin to today's football games.

Having skillfully scored a goal, he enthusiastically invited nearby Italian and Chinese athletes to join him for a one-on-one match.

On his inaugural visit to China, the engineering major was impressed by the broad and clean streets of Chengdu, the well-organized event and the abundant high-tech facilities throughout the Games.

In another session of Shu brocade, Federica Botter, a student athlete from the United States, showcased a handkerchief of Shu brocade she had specifically picked as a souvenir gift for her sister.

The silk handkerchief was embroidered with the image of a giant panda and the Chinese name of Botter's sister.

During the FISU World University Games, cultural exchange thrives beyond the competition venues on a daily basis.

After the competition, several Polish fencing athletes visited Chengdu's "City Living Room," Kuanzhai Alley, and Tianfu Art Park to catch a glimpse of the local life.

Along the way, the athletes were curious about everything they saw.

Dominika Wasilczuk strolled through the winding courtyards of Kuanzhai Alley, trying on hairpins and panda hair clips, taking photos and posting them on her social network account.

They also watched the Sichuan Opera, which Wasilczuk said greatly touched her though she could not understand the lyrics.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)