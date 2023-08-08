Chengdu Universiade | Feature: Chinese youth demonstrate volunteer spirit at Universiade

CHENGDU, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- At the last swimming event which recently wrapped up at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Aquatics Centre on Monday night, the venue's volunteer, Huang Xinyi, believed that every moment of the Universiade journey would be cherished throughout her entire life.

"The stories that unfolded here in the past 10 days were beyond my imagination, making this the best experience I've ever had as a college student," said Huang, who will soon begin her senior year in tourism management at Sichuan Tourism University.

Huang had been preparing for this volunteer work for over two years and also learned valuable lessons from the volunteers at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"Volunteers play an indispensable role in international multi-sport events. The volunteer spirit has been passed down by the Chinese youth from Beijing 2008 to Beijing 2022, and now to the Chengdu Universiade. I feel truly honored to be a part of this team," said Huang, who volunteered as an audience assistant during the Games.

The most memorable moments often occur by chance. While walking around the swimming venue before the events took place on Thursday night, Huang noticed a woman in a wheelchair struggling to reach the venue.

"I rushed to help her get through the security check. The wheelchair was a bit heavy for me, but fortunately, my partner Zheng Yanzu came over to assist us," Huang recalled. "It took us about 10 minutes to guide her to the designated area for disabled spectators to watch the games."

Despite the absence of para-games at the Chengdu Universiade, the organizers had ensured barrier-free facilities, such as wheelchair-accessible slopes and bathrooms for the disabled, providing convenience for both the audience and participants with disabilities.

"It was not easy for the woman in her twenties to come alone during this hot summer. She expressed her gratitude to us multiple times that day. When we are needed, we feel rewarded, and that is the most unforgettable experience for us," Huang added.

Jin Binbin, an organizer at the swimming venue, praised the volunteers, saying, "Our volunteers have done an excellent job. They only sleep for about five hours each day, always ready to provide thoughtful services to guests from all over the world. They embody the energy and passion of Chinese youth."

Huang and Zheng's main responsibility was guiding the audience to their seats. "The task isn't complicated since most of the audience can find their seats without our help. However, when we put on the volunteer uniforms, we all feel a sense of responsibility," Zheng said.

"The volunteers at the Beijing Winter Olympics used to smile and wave with both hands, and we followed the tradition," Huang said. "The happiest moment for us was when they smiled and waved back."

Luo Jingyu, a volunteer at the basketball training venue of Sichuan Normal University, took the opportunity to introduce athletes from Brazil, Poland, and South Africa to the panda research base, tea culture, and local cuisine.

"I majored in English translation, and the Games provided the perfect opportunity for me to contribute to cultural exchanges and enhance myself," Luo said.

According to the organizing committee, there are approximately 20,000 volunteers from around 35 universities working at the venues, village, and media center of the Universiade.

"The volunteers are incredibly friendly, helpful, and always smiling. They truly represent the future," noted Leonz Eder, the acting president of the International University Sports Federation.

