Home>>
Chengdu Universiade | Final medal table of Chengdu Universiade
(Xinhua) 16:08, August 08, 2023
CHENGDU, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Following is the medal table of the 31st FISU World University Games after all the competitions closed on Tuesday (tabulated under team, gold, silver, bronze and total):
1. China 103 40 35 178
2. Japan 21 29 43 93
3. South Korea 17 18 23 58
4. Italy 17 18 21 56
5. Poland 15 16 12 43
6. Turkey 11 12 12 35
7. India 11 5 10 26
8. Chinese Taipei 10 17 19 46
9. Lithuania 6 4 2 12
10. France 5 8 10 23
11. Iran 5 6 12 23
12. Germany 4 8 12 24
13. Ukraine 4 4 3 11
14. Czech Republic 4 3 5 12
15. Indonesia 4 3 0 7
16. Hong Kong, China 4 1 7 12
17. Hungary 3 8 6 17
18. Portugal 3 4 0 7
19. South Africa 2 11 7 20
20. Kazakhstan 2 7 11 20
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- (Chengdu Universiade) Universiade sows seeds of cultural exchanges, better understanding beyond courts
- Chengdu Universiade | Feature: Chinese youth demonstrate volunteer spirit at Universiade
- Chengdu Universiade | Day 10: China sets new record with one more day to go
- Chengdu Universiade | China's swimming stars feel warmth, friendship at Universiade
- Student volunteers share stories from Chengdu FISU Games
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.