Chengdu Universiade | Final medal table of Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 16:08, August 08, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Following is the medal table of the 31st FISU World University Games after all the competitions closed on Tuesday (tabulated under team, gold, silver, bronze and total):

1. China 103 40 35 178

2. Japan 21 29 43 93

3. South Korea 17 18 23 58

4. Italy 17 18 21 56

5. Poland 15 16 12 43

6. Turkey 11 12 12 35

7. India 11 5 10 26

8. Chinese Taipei 10 17 19 46

9. Lithuania 6 4 2 12

10. France 5 8 10 23

11. Iran 5 6 12 23

12. Germany 4 8 12 24

13. Ukraine 4 4 3 11

14. Czech Republic 4 3 5 12

15. Indonesia 4 3 0 7

16. Hong Kong, China 4 1 7 12

17. Hungary 3 8 6 17

18. Portugal 3 4 0 7

19. South Africa 2 11 7 20

20. Kazakhstan 2 7 11 20

