Chengdu Universiade | Polish president extends congratulations to university team

Xinhua) 10:58, August 09, 2023

WARSAW, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda congratulated the university team on Tuesday for their remarkable performance at the recently concluded Chengdu FISU World University Games.

"The best ever performance of our academic athletes at the summer Universiade! 43 medals, fifth place in the medal standings. Well done! Congratulations! Many thanks for the excellent representation of Poland!" Duda posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Polish team brought home 15 gold medals, 16 silver, and 12 bronze. About one-third of the nearly 200 participating students secured medals at the games.

"No one expected such a result, but we probably all secretly hoped that it would be a good Universiade, and we are all happy because the atmosphere is excellent. We have many personal records, there are Universiade records, there is an Olympic qualification, so it shows that the competition was really at a high level," Dariusz Piekut, head of the delegation and secretary general of the University Sports Association, told the media.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)