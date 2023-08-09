Thank you, Chengdu

(People's Daily App) 15:32, August 09, 2023

Curtains are falling on the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games, in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province. It may be time to say goodbye, but gathering during this FISU Games will endure in our memories.

