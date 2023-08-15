Feature: Turkish athletes recall fond memories of Chengdu FISU Games

ISTANBUL, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Turkish athletes who participated in the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China shared some of their indelible impressions of the organization, food, and charm of the Chinese people.

Ali Tekin, a Wushu coach, said the arrangements in all aspects are perfect and thanked the Chinese for staging such an event.

"I found it remarkably successful," he told Xinhua, noting the excellent infrastructure and services. "I am speaking on behalf of Türkiye and probably others as well; they all found the organization very successful."

Tekin further said that one of the most impressive parts was that the food appealed to the various tastes of the athletes.

"There was a halal restaurant for Muslims. There was Asian cuisine, European cuisine, and other international cuisines. So everyone could find what they wanted," he said.

He also said they would never forget the friendliness and hospitality extended by the Chinese.

"The Chinese are warm ... You can see that they are happy to receive a guest," said Tekin, recalling the sweet memory of a young Chinese high school student and his generous friendship.

While the Turkish team was walking around a shopping center, a young Chinese high school student approached them and asked if he could walk with them.

"Our high school brother, speaking in English, showed us around different places. We exchanged addresses and invited him to Türkiye. And if he comes, I will host him here because I have a young son," Tekin said. "Therefore, the brotherhood we are talking about was established not only between athletes and athletes but between them and every person in that region."

Berna Tut, a Wushu athlete, applauded the quality of the Games. "They thought of everything. Everything was perfectly organized; from our bedtimes to Games, we didn't have to do anything extra. We just had to concentrate on the competition."

The athlete also had some unforgettable memories of the Chinese people.

"We once went out with our friends under the pouring rain. A Chinese brother passing by gave us his umbrella and told us to keep it," she said.

"I think it's very touching. He chose to get himself wet for us," Tut added, noting that she would always remember the hospitality of the Chinese people.

