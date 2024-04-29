Bulgaria holds Chinese language competition for university students

Xinhua) 11:14, April 29, 2024

VELIKO TURNOVO, Bulgaria, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Bulgarian leg of the 23rd "Chinese Bridge," a prominent global competition assessing Chinese proficiency among foreign university students, took place on Sunday.

Five competitors from three universities delivered speeches, played quiz games related to Chinese language and culture, and showed artistic talents such as singing and dancing.

Kristiana Doneva, a student at St. Cyril and St. Methodius University of Veliko Turnovo, won the competition and will represent Bulgaria at the final stage in China.

Doneva, 22, told Xinhua that she has been studying Chinese for seven years.

China was a completely different culture and country compared to Bulgaria, Doneva told Xinhua.

Learning Chinese has given her a lot of friends, and a lot of knowledge, she said.

The event was co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, the Confucius Institute at the University of Veliko Turnovo and the Confucius Institute in Sofia.

