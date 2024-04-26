Algeria hosts 23rd "Chinese Bridge" language competition for university students

ALGIERS, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The final round of the 23rd "Chinese Bridge" language competition for university students in Algeria was held on Thursday at Algiers 2 University.

Nine candidates participated in the finals to showcase their language skills as well as Chinese-related artistic talent.

Themed "One World, One Family," the performances celebrated the rich cultural heritage of China and underscored the strong bilateral relations between China and Algeria.

Boumadjene Khawla Wissem from Algiers 2 University was awarded the first prize in the contest and would represent Algeria to compete in China.

Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Jian hailed the "Chinese Bridge" competition as a flagship initiative fostering cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Li said by participating in the competition, more and more young Algerian students could learn about the diverse and enchanting China, significantly enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Said Rahmani, rector of Algiers 2 University, underscored the deep-rooted friendship and robust relations between Algeria and China across various domains, including economy, trade, and culture.

Rahmani highlighted the enthusiastic interest among Algerian students in learning Chinese and expressed the university's commitment to collaborating closely with Chinese counterparts to promote Chinese and Arabic language education and expand academic exchanges.

