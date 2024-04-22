Feature: Myanmar's Chinese bookstores offer easy access to Chinese language learning materials

Xinhua) 13:50, April 22, 2024

YANGON, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese learners in Myanmar now have easy access to a wide variety of Chinese language learning materials at bookstores, making their learning journey more convenient, Zin Win Mar, owner of the Great Future Chinese Bookstore in Yangon, told Xinhua.

"In the past, getting Chinese books wasn't easy, and we depended on books from embassy support or those provided by Chinese temples. But now, with the bookstores selling Chinese books around, it's a breeze," she said.

Nan Thitsar, a customer of the Great Future Chinese Bookstore, shared, "I always come here whenever I need books, especially for curriculum materials."

"My dream is to become a Chinese teacher, so I'm dedicated to learning the language. Thankfully, I can easily find all the Chinese books I need right here," she added.

Hnin Hnin Phyu, general manager of Yangon Culture Book and Publishing, said, "I opened my bookstore in 2022 because there weren't many places selling Chinese books in Yangon. Plus, I enjoy reading and translating, and I wanted to make Chinese books more accessible for young people."

Thae Wah Sein, 31, said, "I mostly buy Chinese books from the Yangon Culture Book and Publishing. Catering specifically to Chinese language learners, this bookstore offers a diverse array of Chinese literature, making it effortless to find desired titles."

Lwin Myo Nyein, aged 20, said, "the discovery of this bookstore (Yangon Culture Book and Publishing) was a gateway to my aspiration of working in Singapore. This bookstore's wide range of materials made for Chinese learners is helpful for people studying the language."

U Win Maung, owner of the New Great Wall in Mandalay, said the reason for increase in Chinese language learning is that proficiency in Chinese is highly rated in Myanmar and people who speak Chinese can earn more money than others.

Companies offer more competitive wages to those who are fluent in Chinese, motivating more people to learn the language, he said.

Lots of people started learning Chinese because they saw how fluency could lead to big benefits, he added.

