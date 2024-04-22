Cultural fusion shines at Chinese Language Day celebration in Nigeria

Xinhua) 11:06, April 22, 2024

ABUJA, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The vibrant fusion of Chinese and Nigerian cultures illuminated the China Cultural Center in Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, as government officials, students and cultural enthusiasts gathered to commemorate the 2024 United Nations Chinese Language Day.

The event featured musical performances and dances by both Chinese and Nigerian artists, showcasing the beauty and diversity of their respective traditions and symbolizing the deepening ties between China and Nigeria through cultural exchange.

James Sule, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, hailed the significance of the Chinese language in connecting peoples and fostering mutual understanding. "The Chinese language, with its rich tapestry of characters, proverbs, and poetry, offers a window into the soul of one of the world's oldest civilizations," Sule said.

"Language is the instrument through which we promote cultural diversity, foster mutual understanding, and forge unity. It is through language that we can appreciate the beauty of our differences and the strength of our common humanity," he said.

Aisha Adamu Augie, director-general of the Center for African Arts and Civilization, emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage through language. "Chinese Language Day is a very important one," she noted. "What I have always loved about the Chinese is that no matter what country they are in the world, you will understand their food and hear their language. And they have kept that alive."

