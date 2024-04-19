Int'l students embrace Chinese culture to welcome UN Chinese Language Day in Changsha

Xinhua) 08:49, April 19, 2024

An intangible cultural heritage inheritor (1st R) teaches international students paper-cutting techniques at the Museum of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Changsha in central China's Hunan Province, April 18, 2024. As the United Nations Chinese Language Day is around the corner, which is observed on April 20 every year since 2010, the School of International Education of Central South University joined hands with the Museum of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Changsha to invite more than 100 international students from over 20 countries and regions to experience traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritages like paper cutting and dough modelling making. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

