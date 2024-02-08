Tunisia's Confucius Institute holds Chinese language tournament award ceremony
TUNIS, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Tunisia's Confucius Institute held a Chinese language tournament award ceremony here on Wednesday in the presence of a large audience.
At the event, co-organized by the Higher Institute of Languages (ISLT) at the University of Carthage, prizes were awarded to the winners of several competitions, including the translation tournament, the 2023 Confucius Cup for Best Chinese Language Essay, the short film prize and the Confucius Prize for Chinese Writing.
Tunisian students who learn Chinese language and Chinese students at the ISLT participated in the award ceremony, during which singing, dance performances, poetry readings, essays on classical Chinese literature, and traditional Chinese calligraphy were presented.
Chaima Daghar, a Tunisian student who is learning Chinese at the ISLT, entertained the audience with a Chinese song called "Time," while 10 Chinese students brought up the rear with a Chinese song "Me and my Homeland," followed by a parade of traditional Chinese clothing which represents the different eras of China's civilization.
Tunisia's first Confucius Institute, also known as the Institute of Chinese Language and Culture, opened in November 2018 at the ISLT.
