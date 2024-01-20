U.S. "running critically low on China expertise": Princeton University expert

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The United States is currently in lack of China experts and in need for promotion of education in Chinese language and study, a U.S. expert has said.

"The United States is running critically low on China expertise," said Rory Truex, an associate professor of politics and international affairs at Princeton University.

Truex made the remarks in a recent opinion piece titled "Where have all the American China experts gone?" in The Washington Post.

U.S. education system, he argued, is not generating enough American citizens with Chinese language ability, meaningful lived experiences in China and deep area knowledge.

"By most metrics, China studies in the United States is in decline, with fewer American students studying Chinese than before the pandemic and fewer still spending meaningful time in the country," he said, calling for more fund for Chinese language programs at American universities and high schools, and for researchers studying China.

"We must invest in understanding," he said.

