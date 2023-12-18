339 Ghanaian students receive scholarship for Chinese language proficiency

Xinhua) 10:11, December 18, 2023

ACCRA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A total of 339 Ghanaian students have received the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship for their Chinese language proficiency.

The winners included university students from Confucius Institutes and many young enthusiasts in basic schools.

Speaking at the award ceremony on Friday, Wen Fulin, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Ghana, said the scholarship would continue to motivate students to excel in their study of the Chinese language.

"I hope all of you will continue to learn the Chinese language well and strive to become ambassadors of China-Ghana friendship to contribute to our bilateral relations," Wen said, noting that China and Ghana have enjoyed long-term friendship and fruitful cooperation.

University of Ghana Pro-Vice-Chancellor Felix Ankomah Asante said the scholarship awards have motivated many students with a marked improvement in the Chinese language at the university.

"We will continue to offer the Chinese section and the Confucius Institute all the support they need to achieve even more," Asante said.

He urged the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana to help start training students pursuing master's and doctoral degrees in Chinese language, enabling the university to become a world-class research-intensive institution in Chinese language and culture.

