China's top 10 internet trending terms unveiled

Xinhua) 16:53, December 12, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The "top 10 Chinese internet trending terms" of 2023 were unveiled Tuesday by the National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center.

Terms on the list include "@Future," part of the English slogan of the Hangzhou Asian Games; "Special Forces-Style Travel," a hip way among young people in China to make the best out of short holiday breaks; "Intelligent Life," and "Village Super League."

As part of the yearly event "Chinese Language Review 2023," the "top 10 Chinese internet trending terms" are selected based on the internet part of the national language resources monitoring corpus, which boasts a corpus scale of over 8 billion characters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)