Senior CPC official pledges support for Chinese language to go global

Xinhua) 11:25, December 11, 2023

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, attends the 2023 World Chinese Language Conference and delivers a keynote speech in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Saturday pledged continuous efforts to support Chinese language education in international society and to provide sound support and guarantee for the Chinese language to go global and serve the world.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, made the remarks in a keynote speech at the 2023 World Chinese Language Conference.

Noting that language is a bridge to promote exchanges and dialogue among human civilizations, Ding said China will continue to promote high-standard opening up in the education sector and encourage language studies and international exchanges among people, especially the youth.

He also called for a more open and inclusive framework for international Chinese language education, stressing efforts to work with all relevant parties to ensure the sound operation and management of Confucius Institutes and other Chinese language projects.

Ding said China supports and encourages more international organizations to include Chinese among their official languages, and welcomes the use of Chinese language on more international occasions.

The 2023 World Chinese Language Conference was attended by around 2,000 people including scholars, governmental officials, representatives of international organizations and leaders of international language and cultural institutions from home and abroad.

