Young sinologists highlight role of language in cultural exchanges

The First World Young Sinologists Forum, a panel of the 2023 World Chinese Language Conference, was held on Dec. 7 in Beijing.

Under the theme "New links of mutual learning among civilizations," ten young sinologists from different countries shared their insights on intercultural exchanges that transcend time and space and how to make a concerted effort to advance sinology and China studies.

The panel was joined by more than 300 sinologists, students and scholars from over 50 countries.

