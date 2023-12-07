Home>>
Meet the Tajikistan student with a passion for learning Chinese
(People's Daily Online) 13:27, December 07, 2023
Sharif, a student from Tajikistan, is majoring in International Education of the Chinese Language at Nankai University in Tianjin, northern China. Exposed to Chinese culture since childhood, he always wanted to experience it firsthand in China. He believes that each Chinese character holds rich connotations and is fascinated by Chinese culture.
His studies include calligraphy, Chinese cuisine, and musical instruments. He remarked, "My love for the Chinese language has transcended the scope of learning it."
