Candidates for 2023 Chinese buzzwords unveiled
BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Candidates for the 2023 Chinese buzzwords have been released, with Chinese characters and expressions for rejuvenation, prosperity, Belt and Road Initiative and the Asian Games on the shortlist.
The shortlist also includes Chinese words for turmoil, crisis, Palestine-Israel conflict and China-U.S. relations.
The list was compiled through a combination of expert recommendations and big data analysis, encompassing characters and expressions relevant to both China and the world.
The buzzword selection is an annual event that aims to depict domestic and international changes through a single Chinese character or phrase.
Having been held for 18 consecutive years, the event invites the public to nominate candidate characters and expressions and vote for shortlisted ones. The final result will be unveiled on Dec. 20.
This year's buzzword selection is a joint endeavor by the National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center, the Commercial Press, and Xinhuanet.
Photos
Related Stories
- Joan Deslandes: From learning Chinese to becoming global citizens
- Chinese-language learning platform widely used overseas
- Jo Wallace: Opening a new world through learning Chinese
- Workplace Chinese language gains popularity as BRI cooperation deepens
- Rwanda hosts EAC symposium on Chinese language education
- Mongolia holds expo on Chinese language study, career in Chinese enterprises
- Interview: Interest in learning Chinese skyrocketing in Cameroon
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.