Chinese-language learning platform widely used overseas

Xinhua) 10:50, November 02, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese learning platform has attracted over 10 million users from 187 countries and regions by the end of October, according to an official from the Global Chinese Learning Alliance.

Chinese-language learning has gained momentum worldwide in recent years with the expansion of the platform's user scale and the improvement of the related product layout, Pan Zeliang said at an annual alliance conference recently held in east China's Shandong Province.

Launched on Oct. 25, 2019, the global Chinese learning platform is an online learning platform developed by leading Chinese AI company iFLYTEK under the guidance of the Ministry of Education and the State Language Commission.

Featuring the application of artificial intelligence, a massive database of Chinese learning materials, and an immersive learning experience, the platform has enabled its users to learn Chinese at their own pace in different real-life scenarios.

It has developed a mobile app that supports six languages, namely Chinese, English, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Thai, to provide large-scale teaching services to users, including preschool children, school students at different levels, and adult learners.

China will further develop the global Chinese learning platform into a sci-tech engine for this language popularization, an innovation platform for international communication, and a channel for the promotion of Chinese traditional culture, according to officials at the conference.

The global Chinese learning alliance was established in October 2019 by a group of Chinese universities, research institutes, enterprises, and organizations dedicated to serving Chinese learners. It has 50 members at present.

