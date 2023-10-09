Mongolia holds expo on Chinese language study, career in Chinese enterprises

Xinhua) 15:34, October 09, 2023

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- An expo on Chinese language study and seeking a career in Chinese enterprises was held here in the Mongolian capital on Sunday.

The HSK (Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi) Study in China Education and Career Expo 2023 was sponsored by the Chinese Testing International Co., Ltd. and organized by the Confucius Institute at the National University of Mongolia.

China and Mongolia are each other's comprehensive strategic partner, and educational cooperation between the two countries is an important part of China-Mongolia relations, Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan said at the opening ceremony.

"Chinese is one of the most popular foreign language courses in Mongolia. China has a tradition of emphasizing teaching and learning since ancient times," Shen said.

"China has developed into an important destination for studying abroad in the world and a hot spot for young people to find jobs and start businesses," she added.

"Everyone is welcomed to go to China to start a new exciting journey, become a bridge of friendship between China and Mongolia, and let more Mongolian people understand and love China," Shen said.

More than 20 Chinese universities, including Tsinghua University and Peking University, introduced their curricula, scholarships and admission policies to students and parents at the event, and answered questions from students and parents regarding their concerns.

In addition, 15 Chinese enterprises in Mongolia, including HSK MOCK, China Gezhouba Group, Huawei, ZTE and SF Express, attended the event, offering their job vacancies.

Over 2,000 people including Chinese-speaking students and job seekers participated in the expo.

