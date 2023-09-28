Kabul University celebrates "Confucius Institute Day" with Chinese language competition

Xinhua) 13:09, September 28, 2023

KABUL, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Language and Literature Department of Kabul University marked the "Confucius Institute Day" in Kabul on Wednesday by organizing a competition among Chinese learners.

"Five teams competed in the public speaking competition of Chinese language today, which was hosted by Kabul University and 17 persons found their way to the final," lecturer of the department Hamid Ghulami told Xinhua.

Themed "Chinese Language and Me," the competition attracts some 120 guests from inside and outside the university. Competitors in their speeches revealed how and from when they began learning the Chinese language, their experience in China, and their memories during the Chinese language courses.

The Chinese Language and Literature Department of Kabul University gives admission to some 50 students each year, Ghulami said, adding that currently, some 80 students are learning the Chinese language in the department.

Noor Rahman Ahmadi from Kabul University won the first place in the speech competition.

