1st Chinese Language Day launched in Australian capital

CANBERRA, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The first Chinese Language Day in Australia was launched in Canberra, the capital of Australia.

The Chinese Language Day was initiated by the Chinese Language Teachers' Federation of Australia (CLTFA), and the celebration of its first edition, which falls on every Sept. 1, was held on Saturday in Canberra.

According to President of the current CLTFA national council Li Fuxin, Governor-General of Australia David Hurley sent a congratulatory letter to the event, as did Chinese and Australian educational institutions.

When delivering a speech on behalf of the Chinese Language Day's organizing board, Li thanked all parties for their support for the event and for Chinese language education in Australia, especially in the capital territory.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs in the Australian Capital Territory, Tara Cheyne, expressed support for Chinese language education and announced the opening of the celebration event in Chinese.

Nearly 400 people from all walks of life in Canberra attended the Chinese Language Day celebrations. Teachers and students from public schools, private schools and community Chinese language schools in Canberra, as well as Chinese art community groups, performed at the ceremony, showcasing Chinese culture.

The CLTFA, established in June 1994 at its first conference in Melbourne, is the national body of Chinese language teachers throughout Australia.

