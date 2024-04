Chinese Language Day marked in Rio de Janeiro

Xinhua) 16:29, April 19, 2024

A teacher from the Confucius Institute of Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro performs the guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during an event marking the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2024.

A Brazilian student thumbs through a set of Chinese character flashcards during an event marking the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2024.

Brazilian students visit a Chinese calligraphy exhibition during an event marking the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2024.

Brazilian students pose for photos with Chinese tea set during an event marking the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2024.

A man experiences traditional Chinese medicine treatment during an event marking the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2024.

A Brazilian student choir performs during an event marking the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2024.

Brazilian students taste Chinese tea during an event marking the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2024.

A woman experiences traditional Chinese medicine treatment during an event marking the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2024.

A Brazilian student (L) tries her hands on a traditional Chinese instrument during an event marking the United Nations Chinese Language Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 18, 2024.

