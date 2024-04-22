Chinese Language Day celebrated in Norway

Xinhua) 11:14, April 22, 2024

Local people practice Chinese calligraphy in Oslo, capital of Norway, on April 20, 2024. A series of activities have been held in Norway to celebrate the United Nations Chinese Language Day, attracting a large number of participants. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

OSLO, April 20 (Xinhua) -- A series of activities have been held in Norway to celebrate the United Nations Chinese Language Day, attracting a large number of participants.

Rigmor Johnsen, a leading member of a Norwegian Tai Chi association and former cultural attache at the Norwegian Embassy in China, led a Tai Chi sword performance at a "Chinese Language Day" event organized by the Chinese Embassy on Saturday.

Johnsen told Xinhua that Norwegian people's interest in Chinese culture and history has been increasing.

Yuan Jun, principal of a local Chinese school, also noted an uptick in both enrollment and language proficiency among students in the school.

At the event, more than 300 participants immersed themselves in Chinese culture demonstrated via traditional Chinese painting, calligraphy, Chinese chess, among others.

Another event, the Chinese Film Festival, which opened on April 14, has attracted thousands to watch Chinese films including "One and Only," "Love Never Ends," "The Wandering Earth II," and "Lighting Up the Stars."

The themes of the Chinese films range from myths, legends and science fiction to the lives of ordinary people, which are expected to help Norwegians learn about the various dimensions of Chinese society.

Sigmund Jaang, a Norwegian music producer, spoke highly of the festival, hoping for enhanced cultural exchanges between Norway and China to deepen mutual understanding.

Local people practice Chinese chess in Oslo, capital of Norway, on April 20, 2024. A series of activities have been held in Norway to celebrate the United Nations Chinese Language Day, attracting a large number of participants. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

Local people practice Chinese painting in Oslo, capital of Norway, on April 20, 2024. A series of activities have been held in Norway to celebrate the United Nations Chinese Language Day, attracting a large number of participants. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)