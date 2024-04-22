Ugandan university marks Chinese Language Day with school fair, folk-custom activities

Xinhua) 11:09, April 22, 2024

Students learn about the traditional Chinese art of paper-cutting at the 15th UN Chinese Language Day celebration at Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda, on April 20, 2024. Learners' representatives from around 50 secondary schools and higher learning institutions gathered at Uganda's Makerere University on Saturday to celebrate the United Nations Chinese Language Day. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

KAMPALA, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Learners' representatives from around 50 secondary schools and higher learning institutions gathered at Uganda's Makerere University on Saturday to celebrate the United Nations Chinese Language Day.

Organized by the Confucius Institute at Makerere University, the event showcased Chinese calligraphy, music and dances performed by students and teachers of Chinese language from various schools.

The celebration, themed "Chinese Language: Connecting Culture through the Bridge of Mutual Learning," also featured folk-custom games, traditional Chinese medicine, Hanfu costume show and tea art.

Gilbert Gumoshabe, the Ugandan director of the Confucius Institute, said the Chinese language education has become popular in the country, with 70 secondary schools now offering Chinese language classes. He praised the Chinese government for training Ugandan teachers, leading to a high pass rate among students taking exams.

Hilda Ayebare, assistant curriculum specialist for Chinese language at Uganda's National Curriculum Development Center, said she appreciates China's support for Ugandan education. She said that learning Chinese would not only benefit Ugandans linguistically but also culturally, enhancing relations with China.

Fan Xuecheng, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, said the Chinese language improves mutual understanding between Uganda and China.

It reflects the development and exchanges of Chinese civilization with other countries, he added.

Students learn about Chinese calligraphy at the 15th UN Chinese Language Day celebration at Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda, on April 20, 2024. Learners' representatives from around 50 secondary schools and higher learning institutions gathered at Uganda's Makerere University on Saturday to celebrate the United Nations Chinese Language Day. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

Visitors taste Chinese green tea at the 15th UN Chinese Language Day celebration at Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda, on April 20, 2024. Learners' representatives from around 50 secondary schools and higher learning institutions gathered at Uganda's Makerere University on Saturday to celebrate the United Nations Chinese Language Day. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

Students and teachers perform a Chinese dance at the 15th UN Chinese Language Day celebration at Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda, on April 20, 2024. Learners' representatives from around 50 secondary schools and higher learning institutions gathered at Uganda's Makerere University on Saturday to celebrate the United Nations Chinese Language Day. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

