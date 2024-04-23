Feature: Chinese Language Day celebrated at UN with cultural exhibition

Guests pose for photo at a Chinese cultural exhibition to mark the 15th UN Chinese Language Day at the United Nations, on April 19, 2024. (Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese, one of the six official languages of the United Nations (UN) and used by nearly a fifth of the world's population, is an essential part of human cultural heritage, Denis Francis, president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, said here Friday at a Chinese cultural exhibition.

The event, themed "Encountering Chinese Characters, Harmony and Coexistence," was hosted by the Chinese city of Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, to mark the 15th UN Chinese Language Day.

The exhibition offered an immersive cultural experience that combined Chinese calligraphy, painting, music and tea.

Language is not just a means of communication but also a bridge connecting people and cultures, thereby enriching our life experiences, said Francis, who shared his experience with Chinese calligraphy.

"During my visit to China in January this year, I had the opportunity to try calligraphy. I wrote the Chinese character 'Fu,' meaning 'happiness,'" he said.

The UN's Language Days, created in 2010, celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity and promote the equal use of the organization's six official languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

The date for the Chinese Language Day was selected from Guyu, or Grain Rain, the sixth of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, to pay tribute to Cangjie, a legendary figure in ancient China said to be the inventor of Chinese characters.

The exhibition was divided into three sections, exploring the historical evolution, artistic representation, and innovative design of Chinese characters.

Chinese and foreign musicians performed traditional Chinese music pieces such as "Plum Blossom Melody" and "Jasmine Flower."

In addition, visitors could engage directly with Chinese culture through activities like calligraphy and tea tasting.

"I believe everyone will not only appreciate the long heritage and unique charm of Chinese characters but also feel the vibrant contemporary energy radiating from Chinese cities like Nanjing," said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN.

Fu said that the allure of the Chinese language and civilization has become even more appreciated with significant contribution to human progress.

