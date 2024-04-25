Concert for Chinese Language Day held in Mongolia

Xinhua) 15:56, April 25, 2024

ULAN BATOR, April 25 (Xinhua) -- A concert was held here Thursday to celebrate the UN Chinese Language Day, which falls on the Grain Rain day of the Chinese lunar calendar.

The one-hour concert, titled "Let's Sing in Chinese," was co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia, the Confucius Institute at the National University of Mongolia and the Chinese Proficiency Test Center in Mongolia.

Students from general educational schools and universities across Mongolia sang more than 10 Chinese popular songs such as "Friends," "Tomorrow Will Be Better," and "Young China," winning applause from the audience.

"You all not only sang the present of your youth with your songs, but also sang the youthful past of our generation, which deeply affected me," Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan said at the concert.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Mongolia, and today, we are also marking the 15th UN Chinese Language Day here," Shen said, expressing her confidence in the future of China-Mongolia relations.

The UN Language Days, launched in 2010, celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity and promote the equal use of the organization's six official languages, namely Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

