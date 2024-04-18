Home>>
Guochao products inspire new trend of consumption at 4th China International Consumer Products Expo
(People's Daily Online) 13:15, April 18, 2024
|Photo shows a golden phoenix coronet at the booth of jewelry brand Lao Feng Xiang during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou city, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)
Guochao, a fashion trend featuring modern designs mixed with traditional cultural elements, is taking the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) by storm.
This edition of the expo showcases trendy Chinese products that encompass various aspects of people's lives, including fashion, food, beauty, intangible cultural heritage, cultural and creative products, and new technologies.
