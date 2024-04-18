Chinese vice president meets with Slovenian deputy prime minister

Xinhua) 10:24, April 18, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Tanja Fajon, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Slovenia, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Tanja Fajon, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Slovenia, in Beijing on Wednesday.

China-Slovenia relations have seen sound and steady development since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Han said, adding that China attaches great importance to the development of friendly, cooperative relations with Slovenia.

China is willing to work with Slovenia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance bilateral exchanges, consolidate mutual political trust, continuously expand the depth and breadth of practical bilateral cooperation, and strengthen international cooperation to achieve common development, Han said.

Slovenia is a good friend and partner of China in the EU, and it is believed that the country will play a positive, constructive role in promoting China-EU relations and cooperation, he said.

Noting that Slovenia attaches great importance to developing its relations with China, and that it has always regarded the one-China policy as the cornerstone of bilateral relations, Fajon said Slovenia is willing to deepen cooperation with China in such fields as politics, the economy, trade and culture.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Tanja Fajon, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Slovenia, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)