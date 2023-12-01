China ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with Slovenia: Chinese FM

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with Slovenia to enrich cooperation and push for greater development of bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Slovenia, bilateral relations have maintained steady and sound development, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, when meeting with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon.

Wang said that the two sides have always adhered to mutual respect, equal treatment and win-win cooperation, which has become a distinctive feature of their relations.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the European Union (EU) and the two sides have maintained close high-level exchanges, with bilateral cooperation in various fields having achieved fruitful results, he said.

China has always believed that China and the EU are partners, not rivals, and should respect, learn from and appreciate each other to jointly advance the progress of human civilization, Wang said.

China regards the EU as an independent force in multi-polarization and supports the development and growth of Europe and the strategic independence of the EU, he said.

Wang said China hopes that Slovenia will play a constructive role within the EU, help the EU form a more independent, objective and friendly opinion of China, and actively support and participate in the open cooperation between China and the EU.

Noting that China is an important trading partner of Slovenia, Fajon said that the Slovenian side values its relations with China, and looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges, deepening cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and sports, among others, to further consolidate and develop bilateral relations.

The one-China policy is a solemn commitment made by Slovenia when the two countries established diplomatic ties, and Slovenia will continue to firmly adhere to the policy, she said.

Slovenia supports the development of EU-China relations and looks forward to the success of the EU-China leaders' meeting, she said, adding that her country will serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the next two years and is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to jointly safeguard international peace and security.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

As shown by the high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli issue, achieving a comprehensive ceasefire, initiating peace talks, and ultimately implementing the "two-state solution" are the common aspirations of the vast majority of countries, and only in this way can the Middle East usher in real peace, Wang said.

Peace is mutual and common, and the security of one country cannot be based on the insecurity of others. China is ready to work with Slovenia and other members of the international community to continue working for peace in the Middle East, he said.

Fajon said that Slovenia's position is highly consistent with China's, and the immediate priority is to cease fire and stop the humanitarian disaster, on the basis of which, all parties should actively explore concrete ways to implement the two-state solution, in a bid to truly resolve the Palestinian issue.

Only when Palestine achieves independence and establishes its state can Israel have real peace, Fajon noted, expressing appreciation for China's initiative and chairing of Wednesday's high-level meeting.

Slovenia expects the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and promote lasting peace in the Middle East, Fajon added.

