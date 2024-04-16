EU-China GI Pavilion opens during 4th China International Consumer Products Expo

13:43, April 16, 2024

The EU-China GI Pavilion is inaugurated during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) on April 13, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the CICPE)

The EU-China GI Pavilion, which displays over 100 geographical indication (GI) products from China and the EU, was inaugurated during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou city, south China's Hainan Province, on April 13.

The GI products include grape wine, cheese and champagne from the EU, and tea, apples, ham, and coffee from China.

The China-EU Agreement on Geographical Indications took effect in March 2021. A total of 200 GI products from the two sides—100 from China and 100 from the EU—are being protected. By 2025, the number of GI products from each side will reach 175.

Pan Feng, vice president of the China-Europe Association for Technical and Economic Cooperation (CEATEC), said despite global economic uncertainty, China's agricultural exports to the EU stood at $1.86 billion in 2023, the bloc’s third-largest destination for agricultural exports.

The EU-China GI Pavilion, as an important platform for showcasing GI products from the EU and China, will highlight the benefits of EU food products to Chinese consumers and foster collaboration between food enterprises from both sides.

