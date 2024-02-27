China opposes EU sanctions against Chinese firms over Russia
BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday voiced firm opposition to the EU's decision to put four Chinese companies on a list in its 13th round of sanctions against Russia.
"This is unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that has no basis in international law, nor a mandate from the United Nations Security Council," China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said in a statement.
"This act runs counter to the spirit of the consensus reached during meetings of Chinese and EU leaders and will have a negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations," the statement read.
The Chinese side urges the EU to bear in mind the overall interests of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership and unconditionally stop blacklisting the Chinese firms, the MOC said.
China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, it added.
