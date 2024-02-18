China ready to promote equal, orderly multipolar world with EU: FM

Xinhua) 09:29, February 18, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with the European Union (EU) to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world, so that each country has its own place in the global multipolar system, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference.

Both China and the EU advocate multilateralism, Wang said, adding that China is willing to work with the EU to promote an inclusive economic globalization that delivers benefits for all, and make bigger the pie of cooperation so as to achieve common development and prosperity.

Noting that the international situation is undergoing changes with uncertainties and instability on the rise, Wang said China and the EU, as stabilizing forces in the world, should work together to tackle the challenges. He said the two sides have recently resumed exchanges at all levels and achieved positive results.

The two sides should respect each other's core concerns, adhere to partnership and win-win cooperation as the keynote of their relations, and make good preparations for the next China-EU Summit, Wang said.

China and the EU should also give full play to the roles of their dialogue mechanisms in diverse fields including strategic, economic and trade, green and digital sectors, step up cooperation on tackling climate change and on artificial intelligence, create highlights in people-to-people exchanges, provide more convenience for personnel exchanges between the two sides, so as to continue pushing forward their comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

Borrell described China's development as admirable and in line with the logic of history. EU-China relations have enjoyed sound development, and cooperation can and should be strengthened in spite of competition, he said.

Borrell said he supports the development of EU-China relations and their normal economic and trade exchanges, advocates the proper management of differences between the two sides, and opposes "decoupling" from China.

The EU will continue to adhere to the one-China policy, and is willing to strengthen coordination with China on multilateral affairs to jointly address climate change and other global challenges, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and the Gaza conflict.

